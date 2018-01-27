Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker 250 miles off Tampa Bay coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 23-year-old man who had suffered an eye injury was medevaced by the Coast Guard 250 miles southwest of Tampa, the agency said.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was aboard the 820-foot Tanker Georgy Maslov when he hurt his eye.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s 7th District Command Center learned of the injury at 8 a.m. Saturday.

An Air Station Clearwater Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules search plane aircrew came to his rescue around 1:20 p.m.

He was hoisted from the waters and airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

No further details, including the man’s name, are immediately available.