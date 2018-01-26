Woman gets life for starving baby in Polk Co.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to life in prison for starving her newborn daughter to death in Florida.

Ruby Stephens, 26, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Police say Stephens and her husband, Roy, had traveled from Indiana to Polk County, Florida, in December 2014 to spend the holidays with his sister. Ruby noticed the baby, Betsey Kee Stephens, was unresponsive during a stop in Lakeland, and paramedics responded. The baby was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Roy Stephens received a life sentence after being convicted last month of first-degree murder and other charges. He testified that he didn’t know his wife wasn’t feeding the baby and had accepted the child as his daughter.

