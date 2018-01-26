VIDEO: Baby badly burned after left in car seat on top of stove

CINCINNATI, OH (KRON) — Authorities are investigating after a 10-month-old baby was air-lifted to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns Wednesday in Ohio.

The child was in a car seat, which the mother placed on top of a stove.

Police say she was trying to keep the baby away from a dog that was inside the house, and apparently didn’t realize the stove was on.

The call came in around 8 p.m. that night.

“From what I understand they didn’t realize the stove was on and just went from there I guess the thing started smoldering,” Chief Dorian LaCourse of Addyston Police Department told WXIX.

The chief could not say how serious the baby’s injuries are, but a man inside the home said it looked bad.

When asked by a dispatcher how much of the baby’s body was burned, he replied, “Probably three-quarters of her left side of her butt, her back, her face, her arms, everything on her left side of her leg.”

Investigators say a blanket was the main thing that caught fire inside the home.

Child Protective Services are investigating, but no criminal charges have been filed.

“We are still conducting the investigation with family members to find out exactly you know what transpired. Why it went that way. But from all indications at this point it appears accidental,” Chief LaCourse said.

What happened that night may have been accidental, but investigators say it is extremely rare.

“This is very unusual. Not something I would want to see personally and don’t want to hear again personally,” Chief LaCourse said.

The child was air-lifted to a nearby hospital and later transferred to another hospital.

Police described her injuries as serious, but further details on her condition weren’t immediately available.

