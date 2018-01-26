Suspected Seminole Heights killer, parents to appear in court Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –  The man accused of killing four people in Seminole Heights is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a disposition hearing.

In November, Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, was formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings that terrorized Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood. The judge then denied him bond.

Rosita and Howell Donaldson Jr. in court on Thursday, Dec. 7.

His parents, Howell Donaldson Jr. and Rosita Donaldson are also due in court Friday to explain why they shouldn’t be penalized for refusing to speak to investigators.

Court documents show the Donaldsons have willfully refused to answer questions about their son, despite a court subpoena. A judge may decide if they will be held in contempt of court.

