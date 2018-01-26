Scientists in China clone monkeys

CHINA (WFLA/CNN) – Scientists in China have successfully cloned monkeys using the same technique that created Dolly the sheep in 1996.

Hua Hua and Zhong Zhong are genetically identical long-tailed Macaques.

The process is called “somatic cell transfer,” which means the nucleus of an unfertilized egg is removed and replaced with the nucleus from another cell.

That cell is then stimulated until it develops into an embryo, in this case, a monkey!

It took the scientists a total of three years to perfect the technique.