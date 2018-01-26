Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: January 15 to January 20, 2018

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 15 to January 20, 2018.
Tampa Tap Room at 13150 N. Dale Mabry HWY in Tampa, 31 violations
- Cardboard was being used to line food-contact shelves in the reach in cooler cook line.
- The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
- There was grease accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
Steak N Shake #289 at 18627 N US HWY 19 in Clearwater, 33 violations
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without first washing their hands.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included Individual creamers 51°F and cream cheese 46°F.
- There was an accumulation of mold-like substance on the milk dispensing nozzle.
Bollywood Spice Indian Cuisine at 25000 US 19 N in Clearwater, 58 violations
- Raw lamb was stored over ready-to-eat cooked chicken.
- Two dead roaches were found in the dry storage area.
- Carrot salad and lemons were found with mold-like growth on them. A stop sale was issued.
Minerva Indian Restaurant at 19050 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa, 33 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: rice Kheer 64°F, raitha 48°F, curd rice 49°F and mixed pickled vegetables 62°F.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. This included: rice, chicken, lamb and pork.
- Salad bar and buffet plates were not properly protected to prevent contamination.
Los Mariaches #2 at 9100 Ulmerton Rd in Largo, 33 violations
- There was the presence of live small black insects emerging from the corn mesa flour and the all-purpose flour. A stop sale was issued.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Eight were found in the non-functioning three door cooler gaskets.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found inside the ice bin.
Zapata’s Mexican Grill at 3970 Tampa Rd. Ste. M in Oldsmar, 41 violations
- An employee began working on cook line, cooking chicken without first washing their hands prior to putting on gloves.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler. This included raw cut chicken stored over beef.
- Three dead roaches were found in the corner on the floor near the walk in cooler.
Brunchies at 14366 N Dale Mabry in Tampa, 59 violations
- An employee switched from working with raw food to working with ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.
- Nonexempt fish was offered raw or undercooked that has not undergone the proper parasite destruction.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Pico 45°F, butter 44°F, milk 45°F, whipped butter 50°F and half and half 50°.
Gennaro’s at 2004 Pass A Grille Way in St. Pete Beach, 31 violations
- Water was leaking from below the three bay sink into a pan. The pan was full of dirty water.
- There was the presence of insects which included: small flies at the kitchen hand-wash sink, ants on the dessert cooler and a fly in the men’s restroom.
- Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not marked with the last date served.