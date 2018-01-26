McKibbon Hospitality, an award-winning leader in the hotel development and management industry, announced today that it has partnered with onbikes

to build a unique new float for Gasparilla 2018. onbikes is a non-profit organization that builds and delivers new bicycles and helmets to at-risk and foster children in the Tampa Bay area.

The float was designed in conjunction with local partner Creative Arts Unlimited and will be featured in the Gasparilla Children’s Parade and the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. The float includes several bikes, and riders will help put the float in motion as it makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard. After the final parade on January 27th, McKibbon Hospitality and onbikes will donate the bikes from the float to at-risk children in the Tampa Bay area. In addition, the float will become a vehicle used for future bike donation deliveries and will participate in future Gasparilla parades.

“McKibbon Hospitality is proud to partner with onbikes to create a float that will be a must-see component of this year’s Gasparilla parades,” said Randy Hassen, president of McKibbon Hospitality’s hotel management division. “We are also humbled to be able to continue supporting onbikes’ mission of serving at-risk and foster children in the community through this exciting partnership.”

McKibbon will also sponsor the Arrrgh House tent at the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, which will include food and beverages, a private area to view the parade, and access to private restrooms. Through a special promotion, the first 25 people to raise $500 for onbikes’ Peer to Peer program will win 2 VIP tickets to the Arrrgh House tent. The onbikes Peer to Peer program allows local residents to support their mission by creating a personal fundraising page.

“onbikes is thrilled to have McKibbon Hospitality’s support to bring a unique new float concept and the Arrrgh house to Gasparilla,” said Sarah Breseman, executive director of onbikes. “We are very grateful for McKibbon’s continued dedication to our cause, which has helped us make an even greater impact in the lives of children in the Tampa Bay area.”

Over the past year, McKibbon Hospitality has helped build hundreds of bikes through onbikes to benefit organizations including Metropolitan Ministries, Children’s Cancer Center, Eckerd Kids, and the Tampa Police Department. To learn more about McKibbon Hospitality, visit www.mckibbon.com. To learn more about onbikes, visit www.onbikes.org.

About McKibbon Hospitality

Headquartered in Tampa, FL and Gainesville, Ga., McKibbon Hospitality creates memorable hospitality experiences that inspire brand and property loyalty. It’s how we’ve grown into one of the largest (and most awarded) hotel development and management companies in the country. We build, renovate and manage properties across the country for Marriott, Hilton, and other iconic hospitality brands. From hand-picking urban sites to imagining the just-for-you details of a guest experience, from overseeing operations to bringing a brand to life, and everything in between, McKibbon shapes inclusive hospitality development.

About onbikes

onbikes is a Tampa based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was formed in 2011 when a group of friends organized a community bike ride during the winter holiday season to raise funds so at-risk kids could receive their very first bike. It was an incredible success, and it was then that onbikes was born. At onbikes we are simply doing our part in restoring the self-confidence, health, and overall well-being of at-risk kids in our community.