New York shelter helps 68-pound beagle slim down

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WFLA/WGRZ) – A 68-pound beagle was dropped off last June to be euthanized.

The no-killer shelter committed to saving the overweight dog.

Honey was more than twice the weight of a healthy beagle.

She was previously owned by an elderly woman with dementia. The SPCA thinks she would forget she fed her dog and feed her again.

The potential extra feedings were coupled with a thyroid issue.

The SPCA started Honey on a diet and exercise regime and she was down more than 20 pounds in a few months.

She was then transferred to a foster home, where she played in the yard, took walks, and worked out on a water treadmill.

A veterinarian said she wants to see Honey lose about five more pounds before she is cleared for adoption.

You can keep up with Honey’s journey through the Niagara County SPCA’s Facebook page.

