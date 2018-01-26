New details emerge in Tampa Palms neo-Nazi murder case

News Channel 8 Reporter Chip Osowski By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New details are emerging in the case against Devon Arthurs.

The 18-year old is accused of shooting and killing his two neo-Nazi roommates Jeremy Himmelman and Andrew Oneschuk in May of 2017 at the Tampa Palms apartment they shared with a fourth man, Brandon Russell.

The state attorney’s office released documents including recordings, pictures and portions of Arthurs’ interview with Tampa police detectives. Parts of the interview appeared to have been cut from what was released.

Arthurs told the detective, “In hindsight, it’s very stupid what I’ve done and honestly it feels like… all of this feels surreal. Like a dream if that makes sense.”

Investigators believe Arthurs also had neo-Nazi beliefs until he converted to Islam. It was shortly after that change that he no longer saw eye to eye with his roommates.

After investigators discovered Oneschuck and Himmelman’s body, they found a cache of weapons, ammunition and chemicals that could be used to make destructive devices. Arthurs told detectives that is exactly what his roommates had planned.

Arthurs: “Nothing had been constructed yet, but this is clearly stuff lined up for the explosives there.”

Detective: “So that was the purpose of these items?”

Arthurs: “That was the entire purpose of them.”

Detective: “You guys don’t build model rockets and set them off in the back of the …. fireworks or Fourth of July?”

Arthurs: “No, none of that. It’s all there specifically to kill people.”

The discovery of the items led to the arrest of Russell, who wasn’t at home during the killings. He is now serving a federal sentence on explosives charges.

Arthurs told detectives he is hoping to get help while he remains in custody.

“I’m very prone to getting angry a lot. I’m to the point where I think I might be kind of sick in that sense,” said Arthurs. “You know, I want to get help for that.”

In a separate audio recording, he commented that he didn’t want his parents to see him like this. He would prefer that they remember him eating food at Easter, rather than being locked up in a cage.

Arthurs is facing two counts of first degree murder and, if convicted, faces a sentence of life in prison. The state is not seeking the death penalty in this case.

His next court date is Feb. 1 for a competency hearing.

Follow Chip Osowski on Facebook

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s