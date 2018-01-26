Man who donned shirt asking for kidney at Disney World finds match

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man’s desperate plea on his T-shirt — worn at Florida’s Walt Disney World — led to a kidney donation.

The dying father of five printed a plea for a kidney donor on a T-shirt and wore it around Disney for nine days while on vacation with his family.

“You know, I came up with idea because I think it’s out of desperation. I look at my kids. When I’m with my kids, all my problems go away and I needed more time with them,” Rob Leibowitz said.

A couple who saw him wearing the T-shirt at Disney in August snapped a photo and shared it on Facebook. It went viral. It garnered about 30,000 shares in the first 24 hours. Liebowitz, 60, received calls from strangers around the country.

“Totally surprised. I’m from Brooklyn. I’m surprised at everything with help from strangers,” Liebowitz, who now lives in New Jersey, said. “I was in shock.”

Richie Sully from Fort Wayne, Ind., said he was donating blood to help Hurricane Harvey victims when a friend showed him that viral Facebook post.

Sully is also a single dad. He has two girls, Layla, 11, and Emma, 5. Sully took off from work and paid to stay in a New York hotel for two weeks. He’s spent time with Liebowitz every day.

Sully underwent surgery beside his new friend on Thursday at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

They said they’re planning a family trip together back to Disney World, back to where it all began. They’re also planning to have Richie and his girls come with them and the couple who snapped the photo that went viral.

A online fundraising page has been set up to help Sully pay for the costs he’s incurred to come to New York and undergo the surgery, including his hotel stay.

MORE TOP STORIES: