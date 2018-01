CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting in Clearwater left a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Suffolk Drive.

A citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots and found a man at the end of a driveway.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives do not believe there is any danger to the public.

No further information was immediately available.