Man charged with murder of Brooksville 16-year-old, mother

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office have officially charged a man in connection with a double homicide that occurred Tuesday evening on Azen Loop in Brooksville.

The suspect has been identified as Khristian Francis, 23.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said Brene Marshall, 16, and her mother Taneta Morrell were shot and killed at a home in the 2700 block of Azen Loop in the Hill n’ Dale subdivision.  A third person, Adolphus Washington was also shot in the home. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

Francis faces two charges of first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm and burglary.

