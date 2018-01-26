Gasparilla pirates invade St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital for annual parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital patients were visited by Gasparilla pirates on Friday.
Local pirate krewes visited patients, beads in hand.
Pediatric patients dressed as pirates took a ride on their own floats along the special parade route and delivered goodies to hospital staff along the room.
This was the 14th year for the annual Gasparilla Parade at the hospital.
The following pirate krewes participated in the event:
- Krewe of Augustina
- Krewe of Brigadoon
- Krewe of Charlotte de Berry
- Krewe of Grace O’Malley
- Krewe of Lords and Ladies
- Krewe of Rumrunners
- Krewe of Zingaro
Gasparilla pirates invade St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, visit patients
Gasparilla pirates invade St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, visit patients x
Latest Galleries
-
Gasparilla pirates invade St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, visit patients
-
What could you buy for the price of one 2018 Big Game ticket?
-
Vandals destroy murals in St. Petersburg
-
8 things you may not know about Gasparilla
-
2018 Gasparilla Children’s Parade and Extravaganza
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
Niagra Falls turns into icy winter wonderland
-
Bucs vs. Saints