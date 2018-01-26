Gasparilla pirates invade St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital for annual parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital patients were visited by Gasparilla pirates on Friday.

Local pirate krewes visited patients, beads in hand.

Pediatric patients dressed as pirates took a ride on their own floats along the special parade route and delivered goodies to hospital staff along the room.

This was the 14th year for the annual Gasparilla Parade at the hospital.

The following pirate krewes participated in the event:

Krewe of Augustina

Krewe of Brigadoon

Krewe of Charlotte de Berry

Krewe of Grace O’Malley

Krewe of Lords and Ladies

Krewe of Rumrunners

Krewe of Zingaro

