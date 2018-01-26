Gasparilla Parade of Pirates 2018

EventFest, Inc., Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa are proud to announce the Community Hero for the 2018 Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

The Community Hero is an individual residing within the Tampa Bay community who offers their courage, strength and self-sacrifice in the service of others and this year, America’s first female four-star U.S. Army General, Ann Dunwoody has been selected.

“We are very proud to honor General Ann Dunwoody as the Community Hero for the 2018 Gasparilla Pirate Fest,” said Seminole Hard Rock Tampa President, Joe Lupo. “We’re grateful and humbled by General Dunwoody and what she has accomplished not only in our community, but also in our country.”

General Dunwoody led and ran the largest global logistics command in the Army comprising 69,000 military and civilians, located in all 50 states and over 140 countries. She managed a budget of $60 billion and was responsible for oversight of approximately $70 billion in service contracts. Additionally, she managed and operationalized the Army’s global supply chain in support of Iraq and Afghanistan, contingency operations in Haiti, Pakistan, and Japan, while simultaneously moving the Command Headquarters from Fort Belvoir, VA to Huntsville, AL as a result of Base Realignment and Closing (BRAC).

General Dunwoody has over 37 years of service to our country and has overseen multi-billion dollar budgets, commanded tens of thousands of military personnel, and has made a lasting impact with her dedication to service. Her historic distinction of being the first woman in United States Military history to achieve the rank of four-star general is just one of the many accomplishments she has earned in her stellar career.

“I am tremendously grateful and honored to be recognized as this year’s Community Hero for the Gasparilla Pirate Fest. This is a wonderful partnership between Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and EventFest, Inc. that supports the City of Tampa and the beautiful community that we live in. I’m genuinely thrilled to be part of the team,” said General Ann Dunwoody.

EventFest, Inc., Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa are excited to host an All-Star studded weekend in January with the NHL All-Star game and activities occurring on the same weekend as the 2018 Gasparilla Pirate Fest in Tampa.

The 2018 Gasparilla Pirate Fest is scheduled for Saturday, January 27th, 2018, and will feature the historic Gasparilla Invasion, the Parade of the Pirates presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and the Gasparilla Pirate Fest Street Festival presented by Budweiser in downtown, Tampa.

GASPARILLA INVASION BRUNCH: The Gasparilla Invasion Brunch at the Tampa Convention Center provides the best view in town of the historic Gasparilla Invasion, as the pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla sail on the Jose Gasparilla, docking tableside at 1 p.m. The Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, includes a buffet brunch with cash bar and reserved table seating for one of the most unique and colorful spectacles found anywhere in the world. Gasparilla Invasion Brunch (Advanced Ticket Pricing: Adults: $103, Child: $78) and Brunch/Parade COMBO tickets (Advanced Ticket Pricing: Adult COMBO $138, Child COMBO $113) are available at www.GasparillaTreasures.com.

GASPARILLA PARADE OF THE PIRATES PRESENTED BY YE MYSTIC KREWE OF GASPARILLA: Following another successful invasion by the pirates of YMKG, a victory parade begins at 2 p.m. at Bay to Bay and Bayshore. The 4.5 mile Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates sponsored by Southern Chevy Dealers, and presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla annually since 1904, winds its way down Bayshore Blvd. and through downtown Tampa.

GASPARILLA PIRATE FEST STREET FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER:

Pre-parade beginning at 9am as well as post parade live entertainment until 8 p.m. takes place at the following stage locations:

– Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Twiggs and Ashley

– MacDill Park, Whiting and Ashley

– Sail Pavilion / Tampa Convention Center

– Ferg’s Live Tampa, Jefferson and Channelside

Official Gasparilla Pirate Fest After Party Location – Ferg’s Live Tampa! Enjoy food and beverage specials, live entertainment and so much more at ye matey’s favorite spot in town!

Be sure to join this season’s piratical conversation and share your favorite memories with us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

RESERVED TICKET INFO: Advanced Pricing for Reserved Gasparilla bleacher seating tickets are $48, per person (plus tax). For additional information or to purchase tickets or officially licensed Gasparilla merchandise, visit www.GasparillaTreasures.com. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling EventFest’s Gasparilla Ticket Reservation Line at (813) 251-8844. A ticket representative will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

ABOUT YE MYSTIC KREWE OF GASPARILLA: Inspired by the legend of Pirate Jose Gaspar, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla was founded in 1904 as an organization dedicated to enriching a sense of community in Tampa and celebrating the history of our great city. Over the past 114 years, the YMKG Invasion and Parade of Pirates has evolved into the third largest parade in the United States, attracting over 200,000 visitors annually. The economic impact from the one-day event tops $22 million annually. The Children’s Gasparilla Parade (1/20/18) is also reportedly the largest of its kind in the United States, offering a family-friendly, alcohol-free venue for over 100,000 visitors from around the world.

ABOUT GASPARILLATREASURES™: Official licensed merchandise created exclusively for or licensed by EventFest for Tampa’s historic signature Gasparilla events are marketed under the Gasparilla Treasures™ name and with most treasure found at www.GasparillaTreasures.com website. Some treasure is found exclusively at the Gasparilla Treasures™ retail location at 1200 W. Cass Street just west of downtown Tampa, between North Boulevard and Willow. All proceeds from the sale or licensing of Gasparilla Treasures™ products and merchandise support Tampa’s signature Gasparilla events, including the Children’s Gasparilla Extravaganza, Gasparilla Pirate Fest and Gasparilla Outbound Voyage.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is the premier entertainment destination of Central Florida. Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the property is one of the most successful and largest casinos in the world. Located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa, the casino features high stakes table games, thousands of the hottest slot machines as well as a new smoke free slots area offering more than 850 popular games. Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables and an art deco-inspired Mezzanine Level Casino with more than 500 premium and high limit slots. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and the property proudly offers seven award-winning Zagat-rated restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill. The only place to rock one’s body and soul, Rock Spa® & Salon, is also available along with a plethora of VIP services. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.