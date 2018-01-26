Freebie Friday: Things you can always get for free

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the work week and around here that means Freebie Friday! We are stretching your dollar with some things you may not know you can always get for free!

These come to us this week from dealnews.com.

You should set yourself up now to receive deals and freebies on your birthday! Check the list Deal News put up – restaurants, beauty stores and coffee shops are among the list of places that will treat you on your special day.

Keep a close eye on your Amazon deliveries. If they don’t come in the promised time, you can sometimes score a free month of Amazon Prime. You can also get a free trial if you haven’t signed up already.

A free magazine subscription is always fun however, you usually have to give up some personal information to get it. Check Deal News to see if there’s one that interests you. Woman’s Day, Bazaar and Cosmopolitan are on there now.

And look for free things in your community on sites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and FreeCycle. You’d be amazed at what you can find.

Remember there are a number of places your kids can eat free on certain days. Check out mykidseatfree.com for a list of local places.

