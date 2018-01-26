FDLE launching criminal investigation into former state senator Jack Latvala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida is launching a criminal investigation into a former state senator who abruptly resigned after a former judge hired by the Senate found credible evidence of sexual misconduct.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said on Friday it is now “conducting an active investigation” of Jack Latvala but did not provide any additional details.

Latvala announced his resignation last month after former Judge Ronald Swanson issued a report that said he likely inappropriately touched a top Senate aide and may have broken the law by offering a witness in the case his support for legislation in exchange for sex acts.

Swanson’s report was forwarded to FDLE.

Latvala, a Clearwater Republican who had risen to powerful positions in the state Senate, has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

