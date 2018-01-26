Fighting the flu: 5 natural ways to boost immunity

TAMPA (WFLA) – Flu activity in Hillsborough County and across the Tampa Bay area is high and continues to increase. Those who haven’t received a flu shot are encouraged to get one now.

Outbreak levels in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties are at the highest levels this season.

The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions like staying away from people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes and frequent handwashing to help slow the spread of germs that cause respiratory illnesses, like the flu.

However, one health and fitness expert offers five ways to boost your immunity naturally.

5 Natural Ways to Boost Immunity

– Vitamin D: This more than other vitamin is key to preventing disease and maintaining strong bone strength. The best source of Vitamin D is sunlight, but since days are shorter in winter, you can get your daily dose of it through foods like salmon and tuna. It’s also available through vitamin supplements.

– Add more garlic to your diet: Eating certain foods can give you the extra boost you need to keep your immune system strong. One of those foods is garlic because of its is antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Those help prevent infections from taking hold and spreading.

– Sleep: When your body is tired, it doesn’t have the strength to fight off infection. This is why getting a good night’s rest is key in keeping disease away.

– Get moving: Exercise is well known to being key in keeping you healthy. But doing it on a daily basis can help give your immune system an extra boost.

– Water, water, water: You can never say it — or get — enough. It’s increasingly important that you stay hydrated and drink water. That’s at least six to eight, 8-ounce glasses a day. It keeps your energy up and also helps boost your immunity.

