Elementary school custodian arrested for child pornography

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 55-year-old janitor at Glenallen Elementary School in North Port was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography. 

Robert Hudson faces five felony counts of possession: sexual performance by a child.

This month, detectives discovered the janitor had downloaded multiple files containing child pornography on a device at his home.

Hudson is an evening janitor at Glenallen Elementary School in North Port. He worked evenings from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

When interviewed by detectives, Hudson confessed to the crime and said he knew what he was doing was illegal.

In court, officials said Hudson worked for the school district for 15 years.

At his first appearance in court on Friday, Hudson was issued a bond of $250,000.

