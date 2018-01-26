DUI manslaughter suspect Christopher Ponce expected to plead no contest

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Christopher Ponce is expected to plead no contest to a series of charges in the death of a 20-year-old man.

RELATED: Hillsborough family hopeful for justice in killing of son by fugitive in fatal wrong-way crash

RELATED: Deadly I-275 hit-and-run suspect captured in Spain

Ponce is accused of driving drunk and killing William Angel in a wrong-way crash in 2012. After his arrest, Ponce cut his ankle monitor, fled to Spain and was a fugitive for nearly five years.

Ponce has been charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injuries, tampering with a monitor device and failing to appear in court.

Ponce is currently in court for his scheduled hearing, which is expected to last four hours.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s