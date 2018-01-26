DUI manslaughter suspect Christopher Ponce expected to plead no contest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Christopher Ponce is expected to plead no contest to a series of charges in the death of a 20-year-old man.

Ponce is accused of driving drunk and killing William Angel in a wrong-way crash in 2012. After his arrest, Ponce cut his ankle monitor, fled to Spain and was a fugitive for nearly five years.

Ponce has been charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injuries, tampering with a monitor device and failing to appear in court.

Ponce is currently in court for his scheduled hearing, which is expected to last four hours.