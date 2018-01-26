3 students hit by SUV while boarding bus in Valrico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  Officials say three students from Durant High School were about to board a bus when they were hit by an SUV in Valrico Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a vehicle and three pedestrians on Miller Road S. at Bonterra Blvd.

All three students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained on the scene.

Miller Road is closed in both directions, just south of 60 until further notice.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

