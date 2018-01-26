Daytona 500 contest

Enter for a chance to win Daytona 500 tickets! January 29- February 2, visit our Facebook page and comment under the daily post. 5 daily winners will each get 2 tickets to the Can-am Duel and Nextera Resourcse 250. One grand prize winner will win 2 tickets to the Daytona 500!

Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTTA Great 38 (the “Station”), 200 S. Parker Street, Tampa, FL 33606. This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within WTTA’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WTTA, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WTTA’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren. Entrants must have a Facebook account to enter.

Participants are eligible to win a WTTA contest or sweepstakes only once every 30 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on January 29, 2018 at 12:00am EST and ending on February 2, 2018 at 11:59pm EST (the “Entry Period”). To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must log in to Facebook, go to http://www.facebook.com/great38tv and submit a comment on the current day’s contest post for this Sweepstakes on WTTA’s Timeline. Comments must conform to the comment restrictions below. Only one (1) comment post per person/per day will be accepted. Comments that are deleted or revoked by the entrant or the Sponsor(s) during the Sweepstakes will not be considered. Facebook “Likes” and messages will not be considered valid entries. By submitting a comment, the entrant affirms they are at least 18 years of age and have read and accept these Official Rules. All entries must be received by 11:59pm EST each weekday (in order to be an eligible entrant for the next weekday random drawing). Winner selections will occur once per weekday between January 30, 2018 and February 5, 2018.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at http://www.facebook.com/great38tv. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to http://www.great38.com’s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at http://www.wfla.com/terms-of-use and http://www.wfla.com/privacy-policy.All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on http://www.great38.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

By entering this Sweepstakes, entrant acknowledges and agrees that all entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Comment Restrictions. Comments submitted by the entrants/participants may not contain, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, any content that:

a. is obscene, offensive, sexually explicit or suggestive; violent; derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; endorses any form of hate or hate group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;

b. promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message;

c. contains products or trademarks of any Sponsor competitor;

d. defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about any person or company;

e. contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses;

f. contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including, without limitation, photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission, to the extent permission is necessary;

g. contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission, to the extent permission is necessary;

h. contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead;

i. communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or

j. violates any law or regulation.

Entries must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If the comment contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant, and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties (e.g., a photograph that was taken by someone other than entrant), the entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the entry by Sponsor(s) in the manner set forth in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, permission from the owner to use the content and from any person (or, if a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian) who appears in or is identifiable in the entry. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor(S) from any entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof will render entry null and void.

6. Prize(s). There will be six (6) winner(s) in this Sweepstakes. Each weekday at 12:00 pm beginning on January 30, 2018 and ending on February 5, 2018, one (1) daily winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries submitted on the business day prior to the drawing. Daily winners will be notified that they won by Facebook post. Each daily winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Can-Am Duel on February 15, 2018 and two (2) tickets to the NextEra Resources 250 on February 16, 2018. The approximate retail value of the daily prize(s) is $320. On February 5, 2018 at 12:00pm one (1) grand prize winner will be chosen from all eligible entries submitted during the Entry Period. The grand prize winner will two (2) tickets to the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2018 and two (2) UNOH Fanzone Passes. The approximate retail value of the grand prize(s) is $330.00.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

7. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner must claim the prize in-person at the Station, 200 S. Parker Street, Tampa, FL 33606, during regular business hours (M-F from 9:00 am EST – 6:00 pm EST). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by February 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm EST or it/they will be forfeited. Winner will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including on WTTA Great 38, http://www.great38.com, and on Facebook or any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

8. Social Media. For contest or sweepstakes conducted on Facebook, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of Facebook, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve(s) the right to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsor(s) profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold Facebook harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to Facebook, that they agree to comply with Facebook’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of Facebook. Entrants agree that the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by Facebook, third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through Facebook, the Sponsor(s) may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by Facebook and in no other way.

9. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s), Facebook, and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes- or prize-related activity.

10. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on http://www.facebook.com/great38tv.

11. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact WTTA at 200 S. Parker Street, Tampa, FL 33606. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WTTA within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.