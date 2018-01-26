Calvary Christian High closes after 20 percent of student body calls in sick with flu

CLEARWATER, Fla .(WFLA) – Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater closed Friday due to a flu outbreak that led 20 percent of the student body to call in sick, according to school officials.

Dr. David Rice, Calvary’s executive pastor, said 100 students and five teachers missed school this week. He said he told staff and students to take the day off because they wanted to be proactive and clean the school.

The school has hired a company to wipe down hardware and disinfect the classrooms.

Outbreak levels in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties are at the highest levels this season, the Florida Health Department stated.

Influenza A (H3) is the strain of flu that is more common this season. This strain is usually associated with more severe illness in young children and adults over the age of 65.

There are still weeks of flu activity to come. It is not too late to get your flu vaccine.

If you become ill with flu-like symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

MORE TOP STORIES: