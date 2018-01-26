Calvary Christian High closes after 20 percent of student body calls in sick with flu

By Published: Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla .(WFLA) – Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater closed Friday due to a flu outbreak that led 20 percent of the student body to call in sick, according to school officials.

Dr. David Rice, Calvary’s executive pastor, said 100 students and five teachers missed school this week. He said he told staff and students to take the day off because they wanted to be proactive and clean the school.

The school has hired a company to wipe down hardware and disinfect the classrooms.

Outbreak levels in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties are at the highest levels this season, the Florida Health Department stated.

Influenza A (H3) is the strain of flu that is more common this season. This strain is usually associated with more severe illness in young children and adults over the age of 65.

There are still weeks of flu activity to come. It is not too late to get your flu vaccine.

If you become ill with flu-like symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s