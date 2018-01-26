Better Call Behnken: St. Pete man says balls hit from golf course next door damaging home, car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tony Bullard collected evidence to show that golfers from Twin Brooks, the public course next door, sent more than the occasional ball in his direction.

“It’s direct hit,” Bullard said. “Nothing to block the house, nothing to protect the property.”

Bullard lives in the home on 24th Avenue South St. Petersburg with his disabled aunt.

He called Better Call Behnken after golf balls dinged their cars and cracked windows.

“I’m paying on my car,” Bullard said. “I don’t even like it anymore because it has 17 ball licks all over my car.”

A spokesman for the city of St. Petersburg says “it could be kids” throwing the balls. Bullard believes it’s the golfers. We spotted several balls land right at the fence in front of Bullard’s house.

The city says golfers are responsible for damage and points to a sign warning “you are responsible for the ball you hit.”

City officials opened a case and Bullard insists he was led to believe they would pay to fix the damage. Then the city sent a letter, denying his claim.

What Bullard really wants is a net, like others on the golf course, to protect his property.

“There’s no excuse for a neighbor to treat another neighbor like this,” Bullard said. “Damage his property and then act like you don’t see it, turn his head to the damages that’s being done or give him some kind of runaround to find the person that hit the golf ball? Come on.”

The city plans to continue to look into this situation.

