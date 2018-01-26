Auburndale High apologizes after student served ‘unappetizing item’ at lunch

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A ham sandwich is bringing attention to a Polk County school for all the wrong reasons.

Auburndale High School has apologized after a disgruntled student shared a photo of a discolored ham sandwich she was served in the school’s cafeteria.

“Can someone PLEASSEEEEEEEEE tell me where the hell our tax dollars are going in reference to school lunches????” Feichtel wrote on Facebook. “I’m sorry but I didn’t know that we were paying for schools to provide lunches for them to distribute MOLDED FOOD!!!!!!!!!!”

Feichtel’s post has since been shared hundreds of times.

When contacted by News Channel 8, school officials denied there was mold on the sandwich, but apologized “that an unappetizing item was served”:

It is our schools’ responsibility to provide nutritious meals to our students, and we apologize that an unappetizing item was served to a student yesterday at Auburndale High. Staff members were able to locate the student and offered to provide her with something else to eat. The food item was examined and did not appear to have mold. Moisture from the cheese most likely caused a discoloration on the ham. However, no student would be expected to eat an item with a spoiled appearance. The school’s nutrition staff conducted an inventory of the perishable items. No items were found to have mold. The staff also confirmed that the kitchen’s refrigerators are working properly.