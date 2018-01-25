Woman’s body found in sauna at Longboat Key clubhouse

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a woman’s body was found inside a sauna in Longboat Key.

The Longboat Key Police Department responded to reports of a body found at the HARBOURSIDE clubhouse of the Longboat Key Moorings located at 220 Sands Point Road.

The Longboat Key EMS also came to the scene and confirmed a 54-year-old woman had died.

An investigation is underway and the medical examiner’s office is working to determine her cause of death.

