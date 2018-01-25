West Palm Beach 12-year-old’s death from flu raises concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Twelve-year-old Dylan Winnik of West Palm Beach was a happy, normal kid and until recently, his family maintains he was perfectly healthy.

Winnik died this week after suffering symptoms of the flu.

“In the days before, he was fine,” said his brother Semastian Roa, who was visibly shaken over his brother’s death.

Winnik’s stepfather says the 12-year-old had a moderate cold the week before, then showed signs of a mild fever.

“Just looking normal, his temperature was a 98 degrees and then within just a couple of hours, they found him and he had already passed. So, that’s why we don’t understand how that could happen,” said Mike Medwin.

This year’s flu season has caught many off guard. Even people who have received the flu shot have come down with it.

“Usually at this time we see the peak, but at this time it seems we are still rising, so we haven’t hit a plateau yet in terms of the flu cases we’ve been seeing daily,” said Dr. Jack Tseng D.O. who is the medical director of South Tampa Urgent Care.

Tseng says there are warning signs for parents and caregivers to look out for.

“If their fever is greater than 103, 104 or if they become lethargic, they aren’t themselves, a little confused, they are coughing or having chest pains or they are coughing up blood or if they are having intractable nausea are cardinal signs they need acute care,” said Tseng.

