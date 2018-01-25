WATCH! Pasco deputies save runaway horse on US 19

By Published: Updated:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office image

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A runaway horse has been reunited with its owners after a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted it running on U.S. 19, one of the busiest roads in the Tampa Bay area.

The deputy recorded video of the beautiful chestnut and white horse as it galloped on the road in the Hudson area just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The deputy called in the PCSO Ag Unit and backup. “We’re travelling at one horse power,” the deputy said.

They successfully corralled the horse by directing it to take a left on Rainbow Oaks Drive and into a subdivision along Emerald Ridge Drive away from the dangers of the rushing traffic.

Eventually deputies were able to stop the horse and bring it to a safe place.

The horse was uninjured during the incident.

The horse’s owners were located and the horse was reunited with them.

WFLA News Channel 8 Reporter Ryan Hughes will have more details about the rescue this afternoon on News Channel 8.

PHOTOS: Runaway horse on US 19 in Pasco

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s