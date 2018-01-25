WATCH! Pasco deputies save runaway horse on US 19

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A runaway horse has been reunited with its owners after a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted it running on U.S. 19, one of the busiest roads in the Tampa Bay area.

The deputy recorded video of the beautiful chestnut and white horse as it galloped on the road in the Hudson area just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The deputy called in the PCSO Ag Unit and backup. “We’re travelling at one horse power,” the deputy said.

They successfully corralled the horse by directing it to take a left on Rainbow Oaks Drive and into a subdivision along Emerald Ridge Drive away from the dangers of the rushing traffic.

Eventually deputies were able to stop the horse and bring it to a safe place.

The horse was uninjured during the incident.

The horse’s owners were located and the horse was reunited with them.

