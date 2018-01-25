WATCH! Pasco deputies save runaway horse on US 19

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A runaway horse has been reunited with its owners after a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted it running on U.S. 19, one of the busiest roads in the Tampa Bay area.
The deputy recorded video of the beautiful chestnut and white horse as it galloped on the road in the Hudson area just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The deputy called in the PCSO Ag Unit and backup. “We’re travelling at one horse power,” the deputy said.
They successfully corralled the horse by directing it to take a left on Rainbow Oaks Drive and into a subdivision along Emerald Ridge Drive away from the dangers of the rushing traffic.
Eventually deputies were able to stop the horse and bring it to a safe place.
The horse was uninjured during the incident.
The horse’s owners were located and the horse was reunited with them.
WFLA News Channel 8 Reporter Ryan Hughes will have more details about the rescue this afternoon on News Channel 8.
PHOTOS: Runaway horse on US 19 in Pasco
PHOTOS: Runaway horse on US 19 in Pasco x
Latest Galleries
-
8 things you may not know about Gasparilla
-
2018 Gasparilla Children’s Parade and Extravaganza
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
Niagra Falls turns into icy winter wonderland
-
Bucs vs. Saints
-
Sick, abandoned puppies make miraculous recoveries in Tampa
-
Sick, abandoned puppies make miraculous recoveries in Tampa
-
Police, firefighters surprise children with Christmas gifts
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Seminole Co. teacher misspells word, creates racial slur
- Florida well water has shocking reaction after Alaska earthquake
- Palm Harbor University High School teacher arrested for sexual battery on 16-year-old
- Couple accused of raping infant
- Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour with stop in Tampa