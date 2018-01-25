VIDEO: Vandals destroy murals in St. Pete causing thousands in damage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said two vandals threw paint on four murals in St. Petersburg, causing an estimated $7,200 in damage.

The vandals hit the following locations at the following times:

  • Stop & Shop, located at 432 1st St. N., sometime overnight between January 13 and January 14
  • Planet Retro Records located at 226 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N. on January 12
  • Story Brook Craft Coffee Bar, located at 1437 4th St. S., sometime between January 15 and January 15
  • Warehouse at 2338 Emerson Ave. S., sometime between January 3 and January 5

“The murals are a total loss artistically and a huge loss for the community,” the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a release.

Surveillance video shows a man and a woman carrying paint cans near the scene. Their faces are covered, but police believe someone will be able to identify them.

Anyone with information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 893-7780.

