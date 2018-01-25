Video shows 2 men suspected in Plant City home invasion ride by on bicycles

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are asking for information on two men caught riding bicycles on video who they believe were involved in an early-morning home invasion last week.

Plant City police said the pair grabbed a woman while she was unloading her car, took her inside her home and robbed her and other family members before stealing the family’s Buick Regal.

Detectives said it happened at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at a home located at on Barret Avenue.

The 63-year-old woman arrived at the residence and saw two white males riding by her home on bicycles while she was removing an item from her vehicle.

The men are described as being in their 20s. One is 5 feet 11 inches, 200 pounds and the other is 5 feet 6 inches with a thin, muscular build.

They are believed to have been captured on area surveillance video riding bicycles just before the robbery occurred. A black and red Hyper BMX bicycle and a black Mongoose BMX bicyclewere found abandoned at the scene.

Police said several items of value were stolen from the residence, including a men’s wallet with driver’s license and a debit card belonging to a victim. Two Michael Kors watches, a brown purse, several pieces of jewelry, military challenge coins and vehicle keys were also stolen.

The victims’ 2016 Buick Regal was taken from the residence and used as a getaway vehicle. It was recovered by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office a short time later.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

