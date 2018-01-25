Valrico man, 81, accused of sexual battery against boy, 11

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – An 81-year-old Valrico man is being held without bond in the Orient Road Jail after deputies accused him of molesting an 11-year-old boy.

Detectives responded to a residence in eastern Hillsborough County after learning of allegations of lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery between the defendant, Robert Schultz, and an 11- year-old male victim.

During an interview with detectives, Schultz admitted to performing oral sex on the victim on multiple occasions and coercing the child to touch him.

Detectives say Robert Schultz had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions.

Shultz was arrested for three counts of capital sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12 and six counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

The victim is known to defendant and this incident was not a random act.

At this time, detectives are not aware of any other victims, however detectives are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Schultz to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

