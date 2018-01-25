Thousands of law enforcement expected at fallen marshal’s funeral

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Thousands of law enforcement from across the country are expected to attend the funeral of a deputy marshal killed in the line of duty last week.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed last Thursday while serving a warrant in Harrisburg.

Wednesday night, hundreds gathered at Geigle Funeral Home in Susquehanna Township to pay their respects.

“The law enforcement bond is very strong and it is heartwarming to see people from all over the country to honor our fallen comrade,” state Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) said.

Regan is a former U.S. marshal. He knew Hill and some of his co-workers.

“At the reception after the viewing, they passed around a jug and it was filled up with money. They loved him and they are grieving,” Regan said.

On Thursday, a ceremonial motorcade will leave Geigle Funeral Home on Linglestown Road around noon.