Tampa man arrested for illegal dentist practice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a man for running an unlicensed dental practice and practicing dentistry or dental hygiene without a license.

Abdel Rahman Hussein Rabah, 42, of Tampa, was arrested on Thursday at 6441 Eureka Springs Road in Tampa, where he established the illegal practice.

FDLE agents were contacted by the state in December regarding complaints Rabah was practicing dentistry without a license.

The investigation showed Rabah had posted photos on social media of his dentistry work, but he didn’t hold an active license to practice.

Investigators learned Rabah was discarding trash at his home that contained used syringes, extracted teeth, bloodied paper towels and dental gauzes.

Rabah was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail on bond of $30,000.

