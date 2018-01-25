Speed Busters: Local law enforcement agencies step up to help residents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Leslee has been catching speeders and taking her results to the powers that be and getting results. Today we are showing you how local law enforcement has stepped up to help residents.

Leslee has had several people thank her and WFLA for doing Speed Busters and for advocating for the safety of residents when it comes to speeding. But occasionally Leslee will have someone say, “Hey, it’s just speeding,” or “Everybody speeds, Leslee.”

Well a recent 9-year study by the National Transportation and Safety Board revealed excessive speed was a factor in one third of all deadly crashes in our nation. That is equal to the deadly crashes caused by driving under the influence. So, Leslee is giving us a look at how local authorities have responded positively to Speed Busters.

Bryan Road and Bell Shoals Road are two very busy roads that are near Brooker Elementary School. After Leslee contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with her speed busting results, deputies took her on a speed bust showdown. Deputies made 22 stops resulting in 15 warnings and seven citations. Nine of the citations were school zone violations. One ticket in a school zone cost a mother $393.

On Mobley Rd in the Citrus Park area, deputies put on a full-scale sting after hearing about this resident’s complaints. Bill Hensel was happy to see the enforcement and enjoyed seeing drivers get pulled over. “Actually it was something that kind of made me giggle when I saw the sheriff’s. I looked up and saw a car going by obviously in the 50s”. In one week alone, deputies issues 95 warnings, 16 citations and made two arrests on South Mobley Road.

In Pasco County, the Sheriff’s Office targeted busy Moog Road and busted speeders in Holiday after I shared several complaints from residents. Deputy Mike Morell stopped a motorcyclist going 49 in the 30 mph zone. “Alright man you gotta slow down. There’s a lot of kids out on the roadway. We’ve been having a lot of issue with people speeding OK?” relayed Morell.

“People may speed everywhere. But now, learning from the NTSB report that the percentage of deadly crashes with speeding is the same as those from drinking and driving. If slowing speeders down saves just one life, isn’t the plight worth it?” says Leslee.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-