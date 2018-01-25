3 Polk County men injured when plane crashes in Marathon

MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were on board when a plane crashed in a wooded area near Marathon Airport on Thursday, officials said.

Authorities have identified those injured as Pilot Roch Aoust, 65, of Panama City; Tony Lewis, 60, of Lakeland; Derrick Kelley, 53; and Danny Gilileo, 49, of Auburndale, Florida.

Authorities say three of the men are being airlifted to a Miami hospital via trauma alert. The other was left with minor injuries.

Officials said the plane caught fire, but the fire was extinguished quickly.

No further details were immediately available.

