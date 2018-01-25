3 Polk County men injured when plane crashes in Marathon

By Published: Updated:

MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were on board when a plane crashed in a wooded area near Marathon Airport on Thursday, officials said.

Authorities have identified those injured as Pilot Roch Aoust, 65, of Panama City; Tony Lewis, 60, of Lakeland; Derrick Kelley, 53; and Danny Gilileo, 49, of Auburndale, Florida.

Authorities say three of the men are being airlifted to a Miami hospital via trauma alert.  The other was left with minor injuries.

Officials said the plane caught fire, but the fire was extinguished quickly.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

