Resident’s still in shock after Pasco man’s murder

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors are still in shock after the death of Edward Lee Tudor, who was gunned down at his home Tuesday afternoon.

Tudor’s 60-year-old neighbor, Qiu Feng Ke, admitted to killing the 37-year-old, leaving their other neighbors in disbelief.

After he was shot on Tuesday, Tudor ran outside for help and a neighbor called 911.

“The neighbor is running out the door saying, call the cops. The neighbor just shot him,” said the caller. “How many shots have been fired? At least six.”

“He was pleading for his life and he went down on his knees like this pleading for his life and he just pulled the gun, bang bang bang,” said his neighbor, Patricia Tipton.

Tipton and Tudor were friends. She said they last spoke over the holidays.

“Him and I would chat quite a bit and he always was nice to me. Very pleasant. We would kid around about decorations,” Tipton said. “I can’t understand why anyone would want to harm him, let alone, kill him.”

“I’ve never seen anything between the two of them,” Tipton said, referring to Ke and Tudor. “That’s why I can’t understand. I’ve never heard nothing.”

When we interviewed Ke in jail on Wednesday, he said Tudor bullied him and purposely made noises to mock him. He said he had no regrets pulling the trigger.

“You know, my personality is nice to people and sometimes people target your weakness and they try to take advantage of that,” said Ke.

Dobies Funeral Home is listed as handling the arrangements. A date and time for the service has yet to be announced.