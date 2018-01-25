Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Sausage-Pomodoro Sauté with Parmesan Quinoa

Sausage-Pomodoro Sauté with Parmesan Quinoa

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, unsweetened tea, and sugar-free gelatin for dessert.

If you like your kale more tender, let it rest longer in the quinoa before adding the cheese in step 4.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

3 links fully-cooked smoked chicken sausage

Produce

3 oz fresh chopped kale

1 (8-oz) bag fresh asparagus tips

1/2 cup julienne-cut, sun-dried tomatoes

Dry Grocery

1 cup quinoa

3 teaspoons salt-free garlic/herb seasoning

1 (14.5-oz) can no-salt-added Italian diced tomatoes

1 (14-oz) can quartered artichoke hearts

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

From Your Pantry

Olive oil cooking spray

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare quinoa and begin to cook (10 minutes)

Prepare sausage and complete quinoa; serve (10 minutes)

Recipe: Sausage-Pomodoro Sauté with Parmesan Quinoa

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

3 teaspoons salt-free garlic/herb seasoning, divided

3 oz fresh chopped kale, finely chopped

1 (8-oz) bag fresh asparagus tips, coarsely chopped

3 links fully-cooked smoked chicken sausage

1 (14.5-oz) can no-salt-added Italian diced tomatoes, drained

1 (14-oz) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained

Olive oil cooking spray

1/2 cup julienne-cut, sun-dried tomatoes

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Steps:

1. Prepare quinoa with water and 2 teaspoons seasoning following stovetop package instructions. Chop kale and asparagus. Slice sausage into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Drain diced tomatoes and artichokes.

2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Coat sausage with spray, then place in pan; cook 2 minutes, stirring

occasionally. Combine in medium bowl: artichokes, asparagus, remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning, sun-dried tomatoes, and crushed red pepper, if desired; coat with spray. Add mixture to pan and cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Reduce heat to medium, then add diced tomatoes to sausage mixture; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until mixture thickens and

asparagus is tender. Fluff quinoa with a fork; stir in kale, and cover 5 minutes to wilt.

4. Stir 1/3 cup cheese into quinoa, then divide evenly into serving bowls and top with sausage mixture. Sprinkle each with even

amounts remaining cheese; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 8g; SAT FAT 3g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 780mg; CARB 35g; FIBER 6g;

SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 18g; VIT A 80%; VIT C 45%; CALC 20%; IRON 20%