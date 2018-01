PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Curley Road in Pasco County is closed due to an overturned dump truck, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday.

Curley Road is closed from Prospect Road to Tyndall Road.

The sheriff’s office is on scene directing traffic and school bus transportation has been notified.

There is currently no information about when the road will reopen.

