Pasco sheriff’s office investigating alleged attempted kidnapping in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of attempted alleged kidnapping.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, a light-skinned Hispanic man or darker skinned white man attempted to grab an 11-year-old girl off of her bicycle.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Whippoorwill Drive and Jarvis Street in the Colonial Hills of Holiday.

The suspect was described as a shorter adult with a medium build, possibly middle aged, with dark, longer hair touching his shoulders, a full, scruffy beard with some bald spots and grey hair.

He was described as wearing a light blue shirt with holes in it, light colored shorts with grey socks and no shoes.

If you have information on this incident, please call 1-800-706-2488.

