Out of a job because of Hurricane Irma? $13-per-hour jobs available in Pasco, Hernando

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco and Hernando residents who lost their jobs because of Hurricane Irma could get back to work thanks to a grant program.

The program is part of the Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant program and it offers eligible applicants work in the area of disaster clean up, recovery and humanitarian efforts. Hourly wages are guaranteed at a minimum of $13 an hour.

Eligibility for this program is based on the following:

18 years of age or older

US citizen

Reside in Pasco or Hernando County

Been laid off

Lost employment due to Hurricane Irma

Exhausted unemployment benefits

This grant program is specific to Pasco and Hernando counties because both counties were declared disaster areas. The grant is being administered by Eckerd Connects, Workforce Development and Career Source Pasco Hernando.

“There is still so much to be done to rebuild after Hurricane Irma, and there are jobs that need to be filled now to get that work done,” said Jerome Salatino, CEO of CareerSource Pasco Hernando. “This grant program allows us to fill those jobs with men and woman who are simply looking for a fair job at a fair wage.”

Jobs include work both outside and in an office. For example, one available job is doing Day Use Area/Trail/Campground Maintenance work for the Florida Forest Service. Another position is available with The Volunteer Way, as an administrative/financial program assistant.

To learn more about the Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant program visit http://www.eckerd.org/Irma. To apply for the program, contact Mary Louise Foy at (352) 667-3590 or mfoy@careersourcepascohernando.com.