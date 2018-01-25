4 Manatee County students arrested for raping girl, 13

A photo of Braden River High School, where four of the boys attend school.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five Manatee County students are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Four of the boys were arrested for sexual battery and the fifth arrest is pending, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.  Since they are all minors, we will not disclose their names.

The victim told authorities she snuck out of her home on August 18, 2017  to watch Netflix with one of the accused.  The boy walked her to a bedroom, shut the door and they watched television.

Twenty to 30 minutes later, four other boys showed up to his home, and the boy left the bedroom.  The victim said she overheard the boys discussing her age and arguing about her being a virgin.

When the boy returned to his bedroom, he asked the victim to undress, but she refused.  He ended up removing her clothing, then he got on top of her and raped her, she alleged.

After that boy left the room, another boy entered the room and raped her.  Then one by one, the other three others entered the room alone, raped her and left.

One of the boys initially denied the victim’s allegations, but later admitted to having sex with the girl, but said it was consensual.  He also confirmed the four others had sex with her that night.

News Channel 8 has learned the four students who were arrested attend Braden River High School.

No further details are immediately available.

