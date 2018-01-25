Let’s Get Physical revolves around middle-aged slacker Joe Force (Matt Jones, Breaking Bad, Mom), who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, the Godfather of Aerobics, unexpectedly passes away and wills Joe the broken-down family gym—with eccentric provisions to fulfill before the fortune and estate can be claimed. Janet Force (Jane Seymour, Wedding Crashers, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), Joe’s mom, takes the reins of the business in order to protect the family legacy, using information and manipulation to guarantee things go her way. When he returns home, Joe must once again face his archrival, Barry Cross (Chris Diamantopoulos, Silicon Valley), and his teenage love, Claudia (AnnaLynne McCord, Secrets & Lies, 90210, Nip/Tuck), who is now Barry’s wife.

Created by Connor Pritchard (Workaholics) and Dan & Ben Newmark (Gigi Does It), Let’s Get Physical premieres Wednesday, January 24, 8:30/7:30c—only on Pop.