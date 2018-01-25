Gasparilla Snapchat filter will help you share favorite moments

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gasparilla will be full of rowdy adventure, extravagant floats and of course, pirates!

We know there are tons of cool things happening around our area on Saturday to make Tampa’s most iconic event so special.

To make sure all your friends get to see the fabulous fun, grab your smartphone and get snapping.

WFLA News Channel 8 created a Snapchat filter to dress you up in a pirate’s best and help you report live from the streets of Gasparilla.

So, how does this work?

  1. Open your Snapchat app
  2. Take a photo or a video
  3. Flip through the various filters to find ours
  4. Share as your Snapchat story and send them to friends
  5. You can also save your photo by swiping up, exporting it to your device and uploading it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #WFLAPirates

Show us what you’ve got! Send your best snaps throughout the day straight to us on our Facebook page.

We’d love to share your pictures, so make sure you include your name and a brief description of how you’re celebrating.

Argh! See you out there, mateys! Find more Gasparilla fun HERE.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s