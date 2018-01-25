Gasparilla Snapchat filter will help you share favorite moments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gasparilla will be full of rowdy adventure, extravagant floats and of course, pirates!

We know there are tons of cool things happening around our area on Saturday to make Tampa’s most iconic event so special.

To make sure all your friends get to see the fabulous fun, grab your smartphone and get snapping.

WFLA News Channel 8 created a Snapchat filter to dress you up in a pirate’s best and help you report live from the streets of Gasparilla.

So, how does this work?

Open your Snapchat app Take a photo or a video Flip through the various filters to find ours Share as your Snapchat story and send them to friends You can also save your photo by swiping up, exporting it to your device and uploading it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #WFLAPirates

Show us what you’ve got! Send your best snaps throughout the day straight to us on our Facebook page.

We’d love to share your pictures, so make sure you include your name and a brief description of how you’re celebrating.

Argh! See you out there, mateys! Find more Gasparilla fun HERE.

