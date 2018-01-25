Gasparilla beads imported directly to Port Tampa Bay for first time, ‘looted’ by pirates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Custom beads that will be thrown during this year’s Gasparilla celebration were shipped to Port Tampa Bay, marking the first time ever the port was the point of entry for the cargo.

Previously, trains and trucks transported the beads to Tampa from Louisiana and Alabama.

Boxes of beads in a container direct from China arrived last July on the vessel Cape Martin.

Ye Mystic Krewe pirates “looted” the container filled with beads and took them to Buccaneer Beads for this year’s invasion and parades.

