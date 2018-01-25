French fries now available at Taco Bell

By Published: Updated:
Taco Bell photo

IRVINE, CA (WCMH) — Taco Bell is introducing its own twist on French fries in stores nationwide Thursday as it looks to widen its dollar menu options.

The new Nacho Fries “will be crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with warm Nacho Cheese dipping sauce.” They will be available today.

Customers can also get the Nacho Fries served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49 and can be topped with things such as beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Taco Bell announced recently it will introduce 20 items for $1 on menus nationwide this year, on top of 20 existing menu items already available for $1.

