Fly in the famous ‘Batcopter’ at aviation expo in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s not quite Gotham City but this weekend if you see the Batman symbol shining bright over Sebring Regional Airport, it may be worth your while to check it out.

Once you get to the airport you will discover the Batmobile and the original N3079G Batcopter from the 1960’s Batman TV series.

It’s all part of Sebring’s U.S. Sport Aviation Expo.

And if you are in the mood to experience what it was like to search for the Penguin, the Joker and Catwoman from high up above, you can do it with a paid tour from the passenger seat of the Batcopter.

Rides can be purchased at the event. No need to reserve in advance.  Adults: $100; children and students (17 & under): $70

Learn more about Sebring’s U.S. Sport Aviation Expo here.

