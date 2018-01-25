Florida House approves slavery memorial for Capitol grounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A memorial recognizing the cruelty and inhumanity of slavery could soon be placed on the Florida Capitol grounds.

The House unanimously passed a bill Thursday to create the memorial after an impassioned speech by Democratic Rep. Kionne McGhee.

McGhee noted that a mural on the House chamber floor depicted a woman slave and wondered what she would say.

He said she would have talked about how slaves were used to build the state’s first legislative meeting house after it became a U.S. territory in 1822 and the first Capitol when Florida became a state in 1845.

McGhee also talked about how slaves were whipped and raped and many died building railroads.

A Senate bill has one more committee stop before being considered before the full chamber.

