Florida House approves slavery memorial for Capitol grounds

Members of the House of Representatives rise for prayer at the opening of a special session Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Legislators are meeting for a rare summer one-week special session, to redraw the boundary lines of two congressional districts ruled unconstitutional last month. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A memorial recognizing the cruelty and inhumanity of slavery could soon be placed on the Florida Capitol grounds.

The House unanimously passed a bill Thursday to create the memorial after an impassioned speech by Democratic Rep. Kionne McGhee.

McGhee noted that a mural on the House chamber floor depicted a woman slave and wondered what she would say.

He said she would have talked about how slaves were used to build the state’s first legislative meeting house after it became a U.S. territory in 1822 and the first Capitol when Florida became a state in 1845.

McGhee also talked about how slaves were whipped and raped and many died building railroads.

A Senate bill has one more committee stop before being considered before the full chamber.

