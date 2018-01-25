Explosive found in Tarpon Springs child porn raid

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities conducting a child pornography investigation at a home in Tarpon Springs came across something else that was troubling.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were executing a search warrant at 3458 Old Keystone Road when they found an explosive.

According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Brian Lee Johnson sent online messages to undercover detectives in Kentucky stating that he was the father of two daughters, ages 11 and 14, with whom he had engaged in sexual acts.

Detectives say Johnson sent them three sexually explicit images of what he said were his child. They determined the images were child pornography, in violation of Florida state statute.

After an IP address connected them to Johnson’s home in Tarpon Springs, the investigation was turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE visited Johnson’s home and came upon a green ammo can that contained 5 oz of C4 (RDX) explosive.

According to an affidavit, Johnson admitted to sending the images and engaging in online conversations about the sexual abuse of children. However, he stated he believed the images were of an adult and he was only portraying them as a child.

Johnson was arrested for possessing an explosive without a license and the transmission of child pornography.