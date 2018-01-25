‘Eat your heart out’ for a cause at Locale Market’s February First Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete’s LOCALE Market is inviting you to eat (and drink) your heart out for a cause at their February First Friday event.

The fine food destination has put out a special menu in honor of American Heart Month and Valentine’s Day, which includes indulge in “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart” bacon cheeseburger sliders, “On the Wings of Love” crispy chicken wings, “Tell Me You Love Miso” miso pork broth, “Take Another Little Pizza My Heart” margherita pizza and “Relation-Chip Goals” jamocha chip ice cream.

For $19.99, guests can indulge in food from each station. Wine and beer will cost an additional $9.99. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association Tampa Bay.

“We wanted to support the American Heart Association and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so we thought it’d be fun to combine the two,” said Executive Chef Jeffrey Hileman. “What better way to support a great organization than eating your heart out at Locale’s First Friday with family and friends by your side.”

The event will take place on February 2 between 6 and 9 p.m. Tickets to Locale Market’s February First Friday can be purchased at LocaleMarket.TockTix.com.

For more information, visit localegourmetmarket.com.