Durant HS on lockout as a precaution after child reports possibly seeing gun

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Durant High School in Plant City has been placed on lockout status as a precaution after a child reported they may have seen a gun on campus Thursday morning.

A school spokesperson said that all students are safe.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and school security officers are in the process of searching the campus and students.

A lockout means that movement is limited on campus and no one is allowed on campus from the outside.

A school spokesperson said the school was placed on lock-out after a parent informed them that their child they may have seen a gun on campus this morning.

The lock-out is separate from an issue this morning at Durant High School, according to the school spokesperson.

The issue this morning was based on rumors circulating on social media. The rumors were based on a photo of writing on a bathroom wall which actually occurred at Plant City High School on Wednesday.

The photo included the following message, “I’m shooting the school up during second chance. I have my gun with me in class.”

It is believed someone re-posted it and added the name Durant High School.

The sheriff’s office and school security investigated the situation at Plant City High School on Wednesday, located the student responsible at Plant City High School Wednesday and determined there was no credible threat.

Some Durant parents contacted WFLA News Channel 8 to say they heard about the photo on social media and decided to keep their kids home from school on Thursday.

Durant High School is located at 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City.

