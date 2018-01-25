Capybaras keep warm in hot bath at zoo

TOYOHASHI, Japan (WFLA/NTV) – Capybaras at a zoo in central Japan kept warm in a hot bath on Wednesday.

The adorable rodents, who are inhabit warmer regions in South Africa, are sensitive to the cold weather.

Zookeepers said they filled a pool with hot water, like a spa, to help the capybaras withstand the cold.

The animals enjoyed the bath so much that they spent the entire day soaking, except when they had to get out to eat.

The zoo plans to have the capybara bath on display throughout February.